In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, with the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the Dubois County Museum game and table at the Dubois County 4-H Fair, happening now until July 18th, as well as the upcoming Jasper Strassenfest celebrations, and their 6th Annual Car Show happening on August 10th.

Discover something new at the Dubois County Museum today: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

https://youtu.be/DRZ1S0uapvk