Two weeks ago, we brought you the story about Mentors for Youth launching their #GivingTuesday campaign in partnership with Best Home Furnishings. Their initiative aimed to support the organization’s mission of facilitating mutually beneficial relationships between youth and adults to enhance individual lives and the community.

Best Home Furnishings had generously pledged to match funds raised, up to $2500, doubling the impact of every contribution.

With this support, Mentors for Youth raised $5,490.00 to support their mission to facilitate mutually beneficial relationships between youth and volunteers to enhance individual lives and the community.

The Mentors for Youth staff, board, volunteers, and families would like to thank the community for its support this Giving Tuesday and during the End-of-Year Giving season. They would also like to thank Best Home Furnishing for the generous donation. They are grateful to live and operate in a community that invests in its youth!