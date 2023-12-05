Latest News

With the Christmas season here, the Saint Meinrad Archabbey has announced its holiday mass schedule. Seating inside the Church is limited however all services will be live-streamed on saintmeinrad.org/live and all are welcome to pray with Benedictine monks.

Here is the schedule of services. All times are Central Time.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24: The Sunday morning mass begins at 9:30 a.m. Vespers will begin at 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

Christmas, Monday, December 25: Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Tuesday-Sunday, December 26-31: Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Epiphany of the Lord, Sunday, January 7: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Mass and Vespers are livestreamed each day in the Archabbey Church, at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is livestreamed each day at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Saint Meinrad switchboard at 812-357-6611.

