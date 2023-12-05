Latest News

Memorial Hospital Announced Three Events Taking Place in January Mentors For Youth Announce Results of #GivingTuesday Campaign Carson Shaw named Martin County Community Foundation’s 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar Section of 8th Street in Huntingburg Closed for Water Main Repair Section of Race Street in Huntingburg Closed for Sewer Lateral Repair Today

Kimberly Iglehart, age 67, of Santa Claus, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Willowdale Village in Dale, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.  

 She was born on December 4, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri.  Her parents were Glenn and Sybil (Austin) Rountree.  Kimberly married Ricky Iglehart in 1980 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois.  She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Early Childhood Development. She owned and operated Iglehart Printing with her husband Ricky in West Frankfort, Illinois 1981-1983.  After that, she worked in multiple daycares, retail stores, jewelry stores, and newspapers.  She loved animals, reading, traveling and the St. Louis Cardinals even though her husband and daughter would be rooting for the Cubs. 

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Iglehart; daughter, Erica Iglehart, both of Santa Claus; a brother, Reed Rountree of Carmi, Illinois.

Many thanks to all family, friends, and neighbors for all the support.

Funeral services for Kimberly Iglehart will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, on Thursday, December        7, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.  Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EST before the service.   

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willowdale Village, Dale, or Lange Fuhs Cancer Center, Jasper.

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com 

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post