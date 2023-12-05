Kimberly Iglehart, age 67, of Santa Claus, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Willowdale Village in Dale, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

She was born on December 4, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her parents were Glenn and Sybil (Austin) Rountree. Kimberly married Ricky Iglehart in 1980 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Early Childhood Development. She owned and operated Iglehart Printing with her husband Ricky in West Frankfort, Illinois 1981-1983. After that, she worked in multiple daycares, retail stores, jewelry stores, and newspapers. She loved animals, reading, traveling and the St. Louis Cardinals even though her husband and daughter would be rooting for the Cubs.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Iglehart; daughter, Erica Iglehart, both of Santa Claus; a brother, Reed Rountree of Carmi, Illinois.

Many thanks to all family, friends, and neighbors for all the support.

Funeral services for Kimberly Iglehart will be held at 2:00 p.m. EST, on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EST before the service.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willowdale Village, Dale, or Lange Fuhs Cancer Center, Jasper.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com