Robert Lee “Bob” Wilkey, Jr., 64, of Dale, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

He was born August 12, 1959, in Huntingburg, to Robert Lee Wilkey, Sr. and Robertyne (Braun) Agee; and married Corena Blades on July 2, 1988, at Grace Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed going to the park, swimming, and being involved with Special Olympics with his son, Shane. He enjoyed bowling and camping at Lincoln State Park with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shane Wilkey; stepfather, Joel Agee; and brother-in-law, David Trotter.

He is survived by his wife, Corena Wilkey; four children, Shannon (Michael) Faulkenberg, Shaun (Beth) Wilkey, Jessica Wilkey, and Robert “J.R.” Wilkey; three siblings, Linda Trotter, Patty (Jim) Barnett and Cindy (Stan) Gehlhausen; and four grandchildren with one on the way.

A memorial service for Robert Lee Wilkey, Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor David Chinn will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – to 1:00 p.m., before the service on Saturday, at the funeral home.

