Memorial Hospital has announced three events taking place in January.

Memorial Hospital is hosting an Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Caregiver Support Group with meeting dates on the first Tuesday of every month. The next meeting is Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 PM in the Medical Arts Conference Center, located in the lower level of the Medical Arts Building at 721 West 13th Street in Jasper.

This support group allows caregivers to come together to share knowledge and experiences in caring for loved ones who are affected by these illnesses. For more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.” If you would like more information on dementia and being a caregiver, please call 812-996-2862. Pre-registration is not necessary.

If you are expecting a baby, you can sign up to attend Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s in-depth breastfeeding class, “Breastfeeding: Getting Started.” This educational class can help provide an easier transition into motherhood and breastfeeding. It is recommended that both the mother and the support person, who will assist the mother, attend the classes as support is important to breastfeeding success.

“Breastfeeding: Getting Started,” will be held on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, from 6 to 7:30 PM at Memorial Hospital in Board Conference Room B/C, located on the lower level of The LCM Tower, at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper. The class is free for those delivering at Memorial Hospital; otherwise, the cost is $15.

Pre-registration is required. To enroll, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events.” If you do not have online access, call Memorial Hospital’s Lactation Services at 812-996-0383.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center also offers a support group called “Check-In Time” for breastfeeding moms. This “Check-In Time” program allows new and experienced breastfeeding moms to have open discussions with Certified Lactation Consultants while also including weight checks for the baby, mom-to-mom support, and mom and baby transitions at home such as pumping and returning to work as well as adding solids.

“Check-In Time” will be held on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, from 4:45 to 5:45 PM in the Board Conference Room ABC at Memorial Hospital located at 800 West 9th Street.

Moms are encouraged to bring their baby anytime throughout the hour to get weighed and to bring their breast pump to check the pressure. No pre-registration is required.

For more information on this group, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org or call the OB Lactation Service at 812-996-0383.