During the Christmas season when unwrapping presents, sometimes a less-than-perfect gift is found. Due to this many people opt to regift or sell unwanted items.

DodoBurd.com recently carried out a study to determine the national overall and local size of each state’s regifting economy during the festive period. They found that nationally, this festive exchange is worth a staggering $17 billion; as well as 43% percent of their respondents admitted that they have sold or regifted a present they had received, at an average value of $123.

When analyzed on a state level, it was found that Indiana’s re-gifting economy is sizeable with 35% of Hoosiersadmit to selling or gifting unwanted presents; making the size of its re-gifting economy a whopping $296,485,722.

Some other interesting insights Dodo Burd found in people’s regifting habits across America include:

71% say they have received a gift that they knew immediately would never use or wear.

38% percent of their respondents believe it is morally wrong to sell or re-gift a present they have received. Although, out of the 62% who have sold or regifted a present, 47% have felt regret in having done so.

Nearly half of the respondents sell those not-so-perfect presents to get some extra cash.

Nearly half of regifters have been caught, and 44% have accidentally regifted to the original giver.

Almost half of survey participants see flipping gifts as a savvy side hustle, with 49% saying it’s their secret to not breaking the bank.

50% percent of survey participants acknowledge purchasing gifts for others while specifically hoping that these items would eventually be given back to them.

To see the full breakdown of this study and all of the state’s statistic standings, visit dodoburd.com/regifting.