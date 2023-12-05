Lori Lynne Mitchell Peterson, age 55, of Charlestown, IN passed away on December 4, 2023, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born on May 30, 1968, to Emmett Mitchell and Carolyn (Polen) Jones in Okinawa, Japan.

Lori had a love of all animals but especially her cats. She had a love of donating to many charities, such as the Fisher House. Lori also loved her chocolate blizzards at Dairy Queen. She was very loving, giving, and self-sacrificing to those she knew and loved.

She is preceded in death by her father Wm. Emmett Mitchell, and her grandparents.

Lori is survived by her loving husband of 35 years David Peterson, her mother Carolyn (Polen) Jones, her brother Brian Kirk (Karen) Mitchell, aunts, uncles, cousins and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on December 8, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home at 1:00 pm.

Visitation will be also on December 8, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Adam Stroud will be officiating the funeral service with burial to follow at Eckerty Cemetery, in Eckerty, IN.

