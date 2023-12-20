Usher in 2024 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks and lakes.Hikers

First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Find one near you at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.

The hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks. For more information, visit America’s State Parks website at stateparks.org.

Locally, Lincoln State Park will be hosting a First Day Hike. You can go to the Nature Center at Noon CT for a 2-mile hike around Lake Lincoln. Patoka Lake will also be hosting a First Day Hike. Meet at the Nature Center at Noon ET for a hike of Trail 4, along which you will learn about prescribed burns. Hot chocolate will be available afterward, and a drawing for a 2024 annual entrance pass will take place.