A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Danica Short, a 15 year old White female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, blond hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes.

Danica is missing from Evansville, Indiana which is 172 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on December 10, 2023 at 8:55 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Danica Short, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

No picture was provided.

