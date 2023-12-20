Latest News

Dubois County Courthouse to be Closed on Two Dates in January 2024 for Holidays Kimball Electronics Gives Over $12,000 To Worthy Causes 2023 Crawford County “Best Of” Award Winners Announced State Park Properties Offer First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day Spencer County Community Foundation Announces Availability of Scholarships

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, January 2nd, crews will close the southbound shoulder and driving lane of U.S. 41 in Evansville. This restriction will extend from Diamond Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway. These restrictions will allow for new storm sewer installation and temporary widening of the roadway.

Work is expected to last through the end of February, depending on the weather. During this project the southbound middle lane and passing lanes will remain open.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post