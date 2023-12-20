The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions on U.S. 41 in Evansville.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, January 2nd, crews will close the southbound shoulder and driving lane of U.S. 41 in Evansville. This restriction will extend from Diamond Avenue to the Lloyd Expressway. These restrictions will allow for new storm sewer installation and temporary widening of the roadway.

Work is expected to last through the end of February, depending on the weather. During this project the southbound middle lane and passing lanes will remain open.