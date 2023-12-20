The Crawford County Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted the Best of Crawford County Awards 2023 on Tuesday, December 19th, at 5:30 pm at the Hoosier Junction Music Hall in Sulphur, IN. The evening was a celebration of local businesses, services, and nonprofits that have demonstrated outstanding commitment and excellence within the community.

The event, held at the Hoosier Junction Music Hall, provided a festive and dynamic setting for the awards ceremony, where community leaders, business owners, and residents gathered to recognize and honor the accomplishments of their peers. The delightful atmosphere was complemented by a sumptuous meal catered by Ole Country Store, adding a touch of local flavor to the celebration.

The winners of the Best of Crawford County Awards 2023 were revealed across various categories, highlighting the diverse talents and contributions of businesses and organizations in the region. The awardees are as follows:

Best of Food and Beverage: Smoking Browns

Best of Entertainment and Recreation: Sycamore Springs Park

Best of Businesses and Services: Jerrah Photography

Best of Nonprofits: Lincoln Hills Corporation

Best of Home Services: Kelly’s Heating & Cooling

“These awards recognize the exceptional achievements and dedication of businesses, nonprofits, and service providers that make Crawford County a vibrant and thriving community,” said Kaylee, Treasurer of the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and express our gratitude for their valuable contributions to our community.”

The Best of Crawford County Awards 2023 underscore the Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to promoting and supporting local businesses and organizations, fostering a strong sense of community pride and collaboration.

For more information about the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce and its initiatives, please visit cometocrawford.com/chamber.