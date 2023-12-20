The American Red Cross wants to remind the public that giving blood can help make sure blood products are fully stocked on hospital shelves so patients don’t have to wait for critical care. To thank the individuals who will give blood this December and in January 2024, they will be giving out some special gifts.

Those who come to give blood from December 18th, 2023 through January 5th, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Also, to extend a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood, platelets, and plasma during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give January 1st through 31st, 2024, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Making and keeping appointments throughout the month can help safeguard the national blood supply into the new year. You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).