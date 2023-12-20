Latest News

The Kimball Electronics Gives (KE Gives) employee giving circle announced that it has awarded $12,400 in grants to 10 worthy causes during its 2023 annual Fall Granting Event.

KE Gives partners reviewed 22 grant requests. The 10 winners are:

  • Dove Recovery House For Women (Jasper, Indiana): $3,000
  • Crisis Connection (Jasper, Indiana): $2,200
  • Borrowed Hearts (Jasper, Indiana): $1,500
  • Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (Jasper, Indiana): $1,500
  • Anderson Woods Summer Camp (Bristow, Indiana): $1,200
  • Million Meal Movement (Indianapolis, Indiana): $1,000
  • Food For Souls (Fishers, Indiana): $500
  • WeFAM, Inc. (Fort Wayne, Indiana): $500
  • Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana (Huntingburg, Indiana): $500
  • Public Law Center (Santa Ana, California): $500

The money granted was raised through partnership fees, which the company matched, and its 2023 Earth Day Nature Photography Contest fundraiser.

In the past six years, KE Gives has donated $53,000 to two dozen-plus worthy causes in communities where either the company operates or employees reside.

Sixty-two employees were KE Gives partners in 2023.

The employee giving circle represents one of various ways that Kimball Electronics supports the giving of time, talent, and treasure to worthy causes to help demonstrate its Company Purpose, Creating Quality for Life.

For more information, contact scott.saalman@kimballelectronics.com 

