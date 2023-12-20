The Dubois County Courthouse is set to be closed on two dates in January 2024.
The dates the Courthouse will be closed are Monday, January 1st for New Year’s Day and Monday, January 15th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The Dubois County Courthouse is set to be closed on two dates in January 2024.
The dates the Courthouse will be closed are Monday, January 1st for New Year’s Day and Monday, January 15th for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.