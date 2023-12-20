As the holiday season reaches its peak, the U.S. Postal Service wants to help ensure a seamless and joyful delivery experience for millions across the nation. To do so they are giving these reminders for when sending packages and mail during the holiday rush.

Customers are encouraged to send their mail and packages early and utilize the Postal Service’s recommended holiday mailing and shipping dates, available at about.usps.com/holidaynews/mail-by-dates/ .

. To assist the American public, the Postal Service announced in September that there would be no holiday surcharges when shipping with USPS, ensuring more affordable shipping options throughout the holiday season.

Customers can use streamlined tracking and customer service tools at usps.com

With Click-N-Ship

Informed Delivery

offers convenient options for managing deliveries and tracking parcels, and provides a Daily Digest that previews incoming mail and packages arriving soon. The Postal Service reminds customers that metallic mercury and devices containing metallic mercury are always prohibited in the mail. This includes thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors, and similar devices. For more information, read “ Mercury Remains Prohibited in the Mail ” in the online USPS Newsroom.