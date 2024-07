The boil order recently placed into effect on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024, by Ireland Utilities has now been lifted.

As of Saturday, July 6th, 2024 around 11:15 AM, the order was lifted for Ireland area residents on 36th Street, 47th Street, 500 West, 400 North, 425 West, 300 North, Serm Lane, and Northview Estates.