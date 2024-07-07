On July 6th, 2024, a tip was received in reference to the location of a wanted suspect, Donald Cronin. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies along with officers from the Tell City Police Department set up a perimeter at the suspect’s address that would later turn into a standoff/barricaded suspect situation. Assistance from the Indiana State Police SWAT was requested. After utilizing multiple tactics and negotiations in attempts to get Donald Cronin to exit the residence, an armored vehicle was used to gain entry into the residence.

Donald Cronin was later placed into custody and transported to the Perry County Detention Center.

Donald Cronin was placed into custody on the charges of:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Multiple out of State Warrants

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tell City Police Department, Central Dispatch, Indiana State Police, Perry County EMS, and the United States Forest Service (Law Enforcement Division).

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law*