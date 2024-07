In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Tim Pritchett, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Matrix Integration, to discuss the staggering percentage of IT professionals leaving their current jobs in pursuit of better benefits, what business owners can do to stop employees from leaving, and what Matrix Integration does to help retain IT Staff and help other businesses thrive.

