In a board meeting held on Thursday night, the Southwest Dubois County School’s Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Betsy Lange as the new principal of Southridge Middle School.

Betsy Lange comes with a wealth of experience from her previous position at Noblesville East Middle School, where she garnered numerous accolades, including Middle School Teacher of the Year. She also served as the Mathematics Department Chair.

Betsy Lange earned her undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and holds two Master’s Degrees in Business Administration (University of Rochester) and in Education (Ball State University). Subsequently, she obtained her Administrator’s License from Indiana Wesleyan University. An alumna of Pike Central High School, Ms. Lange was an active member of the National Honor Society, participated in basketball and track, and received an academic scholarship to Purdue University.

