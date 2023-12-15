Dubois County Clerk Amy Kippenbrock is excited to announce the Recount conducted on December 15, 2023, concluded with the same results as were reported on election night, November 7, 2023.

Dubois County Democratic Party Chairperson Teresa Kendall filed a Recount petition with Dubois County Circuit Court on November 22, 2023; for City of Jasper, District Four. Election Night results had shown Vince Helming received 257 votes and David Hurst received 255 votes.

Recount Commission appointed by Judge Nathan Verkamp performed the Recount on December 15, 2023; at 9:00 am at the Courthouse Annex Conference Room. They concluded the recount at 10:30am with the same results reported on Election Night. Vince Hemling received 257 votes and David Hurst received 255 votes.

Amy Kippenbrock, Dubois County Clerk said “I am grateful to have gone through the recount process. I am proud of our election board for taking the time on election day to tally results patiently and diligently. The outcome of the recount proves that our elections are safe, secure, and accurate.”

For more information contact Amy Kippenbrock at the Dubois County Clerk’s office.

Email at clerk@duboiscountyin.org or phone at 812-481-7035