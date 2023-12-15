Bryant G. Doane, age 34, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away at 5:36 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Bryant was born in Washington, Indiana, on July 4, 1989, to Gregory Doane and Marlene Pielemeier. He married Chelsea Frease on November 2, 2014, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2022.

He attended Pike Central High School and then graduated from Castle High School.

He worked for OFS.

Bryant enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and mushroom hunting. Bryant never knew a stranger, always had a smile on his face, and always was making jokes to make others laugh.

Surviving is his daughter, Harper Baye Doane, Santa Claus, IN, his mother, Marlene Pielemeier, Evansville, IN, his father, Gregory Doane, Petersburg, IN, one sister, Brittany Doane, Petersburg, IN, his paternal grandmother, Sondra Ramsey, Winslow, IN, and his paternal grandfather, Patrick (Pam) Doane, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are his maternal grandparents, Roy and Margaret Pielmeier, and his paternal grandfather, Robert “Bob” Ramsey.

A visitation for Bryant G. Doane will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.