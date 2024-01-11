Applications for the 2024 Miss, Teen, Little Miss, and Little Mister Shamrock Pageants are now open.

The pageants will take place on Saturday, March 2nd, and are part of Ireland’s Annual St. Pattrick’s Celebration being held on March 15th through 17th. The pageants will be held at the Jasper Middle School Theatre, with the Little Miss and Little Mister Pageants starting at 1 PM, and the Miss and Teen Pageants taking place at 4 PM.

There will be an important informational meeting for the contestants at the Ireland Elementary School Cafeteria on Wednesday, January 31st. The meeting for the Little Miss and Little Mister Contestants will be held at 6 PM, and the meeting for the Teen and Miss contestants will be at 7 PM.

Also, attendance will be mandatory for contestants in the dress rehearsal, pageant, “Light up Ireland”, taking place on Friday, March 1st, and the weekend of the St. Patrick’s Celebration, March 15th through 17th. Contestants are highly recommended to attend all practices, but it is not required. Contestants will be notified when each of these events will be held as well as practices.

The requirements to enter, judging criteria, and awards for each pageant are:

For the Miss Shamrock Pageant: To enter, individuals must be students at Jasper High School or live in Madison or Boone Township, and be between ages 16 and 20. Contestants must be age 16 or older, and 20 or younger, on March 17th. The Contestants will be required to wear and judged on three different outfits in the categories of Professional Business Attire, “Wearing of the Green”, and Evening Gown. Scholarship will be awarded and Miss Shamrock will have the opportunity to represent the St. Patrick’s Celebration at the Indiana State Fair Festival Association Competition where she can earn more scholarships.



For the Teen Shamrock Pageant: To enter, individuals must be students at Jasper Middle School, Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School, or live in Madison or Boone Township, and be between ages 12 and 15 by March 17th. The Contestants will be required to wear and judged on three different outfits in the categories of Professional Business Attire, “Wearing of the Green”, and Evening Gown. Scholarship will be awarded.



And for the Little Miss and Little Mister Shamrock Pageants: To enter, individuals must be students at Ireland Elementary School, or live in Madison or Boone Township, and be in 2nd through 4th grades. The Contestants will be required to wear and judged on two different outfits in the categories of “Wearing of the Green”, and Party Dress. Scholarship will be awarded.



Application forms can be found at Spuds in Ireland, or downloaded at stpatsirelandin.com/missshamrock. These applications can be mailed to the Miss Shamrock Pageant, 5445 W. Oak Ridge Drive Jasper, IN 47546. The application deadline is February 19th.

For more information, contact Lauri Olson, with calls only at 812-481-1407, text 812-630-1615, or contact Jill Driskill at 812-827-4590.

We will announce who the contestants are for each pageant when they become available.