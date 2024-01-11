All Ferdinand community members and business owners are invited to an informational lunch session at the Ferdinand American Legion on Wednesday, January 24, at 12 p.m., to learn about Indiana Main Street.

Community members are exploring the process of establishing such an organization in Ferdinand with the goal of engaging, promoting, and growing the town for the betterment of the community.

Neighboring Main Street organizations include Heart of Jasper and Destination Huntingburg.

Jill Hahn, a Community Liaison with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) will be in attendance to introduce what Main Street entails and what it would mean for the community.

Passionate advocates, dedicated volunteers, employers, and community members are invited to attend this lunch and learn to see whether it is a good fit for the community.