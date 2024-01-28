The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity offers programming designed to assist individuals from traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing legal careers in Indiana. Applications for the ICLEO program are now available and due by March 31, 2024.

As part of the ICLEO program, students will complete the Summer Institute—an intensive six-week, in-residence program—at Indiana University McKinney School of Law. The Summer Institute prepares incoming law students for the first year of law school. The curriculum places a strong emphasis on academic rigor and provides professional development and networking opportunities. Students who successfully complete the Summer Institute receive a scholarship of $4,800 per semester for up to six semesters.

To be eligible for ICLEO, applicants must be college graduates and accepted to an Indiana law school by the time the six-week ICLEO Summer Institute begins in June 2024. All applicants go through an application and interviewing process that is separate from the Indiana law school application process.

The Indiana Supreme Court, with support from the Executive and Legislative branches, established ICLEO in 1997 to help bring underrepresented individuals to the legal profession.

Applicants should contact icleo@courts.in.gov with questions.