Investigators with the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around Midnight in Salem.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, Salem Police, along with ISP Troopers, responded to a 911 call advising a person had been shot inside a house on the 500 block of North College Avenue in Salem. When officers entered the residence, they discovered an adult male who had been shot, lying on the floor. Paramedics with the Washington County Ambulance Service quickly responded; however, the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another adult male, 24-year-old Blake Howard Henry of Salem, and two adult females were also present and in the house at the time of the shooting. All three were transported to the Washington County Justice Center for questioning.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, ISP detectives believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident. ISP Detective Travis Baker placed Blake Henry under arrest for Murder, and Henry was incarcerated at the Washington County Jail early Sunday Morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Jacob Richard Mitchell of Salem, Indiana. Mitchell’s family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers with the Salem Police Department, ISP troopers, detectives, and crime scene technicians remained at the scene for several hours.