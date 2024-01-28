According to the Jasper Police Department around 1:25 PM on Saturday they were dispatched to an accident at Northwood Avenue and Newton Streets.

Officers were able to determine that 60-year-old Glenn Humbert of Jasper who was driving a 1998 Dodge Dakota was under the influence of alcohol. Humber reported no injuries to officers.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Suburban, was identified as 61-year-old James Grant of Huntingburg. Grant reported no injuries as well.

Humbert’s Dodge Dakota pickup was a total loss in the accident while Grant’s Surburan sustained only $1500 in damages.

Glenn Humbert’s BAC was tested at .085% and he was placed in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI and OWI Endangerment.