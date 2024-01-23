Latest News

Attorney General Rokita Warns Hoosier Families of Cyber Kidnapping Schemes and False Ransom Threats DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology 2024 Photo Contest Entries Now Open Indiana Furniture Now Taking Orders for the New Dab Multi-Purpose Seating Series Indiana Grand Lodge Scholarships Now Open Jasper Middle School NEW Family Information Night

The St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 has announced a fun, upcoming event:

DINE & DANCE on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at our post home. We’re thrilled to have the fantastic “Sweetwater Band” providing live music for your entertainment.

For just $20 per person, your admission covers a complete package of a delicious meal, refreshing drinks, and toe-tapping music. Indulge in a scrumptious menu featuring Fried Chicken, Roast Beef with a savory gravy, creamy Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans,  delightful Slaw, and a tempting array of desserts.

The serving of the meal begins at 5 pm CST, followed by music. To secure your spot, make sure to reserve your seat by Feb. 11

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED  by calling us at 812-357-5583 or 812-357-7834.

We look forward to sharing this enjoyable evening with you. This event is open to the public and smoke-free.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post