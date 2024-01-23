The St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 has announced a fun, upcoming event:

DINE & DANCE on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at our post home. We’re thrilled to have the fantastic “Sweetwater Band” providing live music for your entertainment.

For just $20 per person, your admission covers a complete package of a delicious meal, refreshing drinks, and toe-tapping music. Indulge in a scrumptious menu featuring Fried Chicken, Roast Beef with a savory gravy, creamy Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, delightful Slaw, and a tempting array of desserts.

The serving of the meal begins at 5 pm CST, followed by music. To secure your spot, make sure to reserve your seat by Feb. 11 .

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED by calling us at 812-357-5583 or 812-357-7834.

We look forward to sharing this enjoyable evening with you. This event is open to the public and smoke-free.