Teresa L. Jasper, 82, of Ferdinand, passed away on Saturday, December 23rd at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Teresa was born August 19, 1941, in Ferdinand to Leo and Josephine (Loew) Jasper. Teresa enjoyed watching Western shows and crocheting. She was a caregiver and housekeeper in Dale for a family with a disabled child before moving to Florida where she was a caregiver and housekeeper in private homes for people with disabilities for 35 years.

She is survived by brothers, Henry Jasper of St. Anthony, Kenneth “Chuck” Jasper of Rapid City, SD., Albert (Michiko) Jasper of Portland, OR., and Robert “Bob” Jasper of Tell City; sisters, Marlene Kunkler of St. Marks-Perry County, Alberta “Bertie” Lehman of Bloomington, IN and Phyllis (Jim) Perkins of Owasso, OK.

Teresa was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and John Jasper; and sisters, Anna Lee Haug, Mary Jo Niehaus Thomas, Rita Kunkler, and Margaret Jasper.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 27th at 11:00 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services at the funeral home.

