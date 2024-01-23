Jasper Middle School will be hosting a New Family Information Night on February 8 at 6pm. This is an informational session and tour of JMS for any families that are currently not enrolled in a GJCS school but are considering enrolling their child at JMS next school year.

Families can enter Door 12 and meet in the LGI, which is directly across from the main office.

Families that have student currently enrolled at Ireland or Jasper Elementary do not need to attend, as they will have the opportunity to hear then information in May when GJCS 5th graders visit JMS.

Why JMS?