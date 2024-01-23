Jasper Middle School will be hosting a New Family Information Night on February 8 at 6pm. This is an informational session and tour of JMS for any families that are currently not enrolled in a GJCS school but are considering enrolling their child at JMS next school year.
Families can enter Door 12 and meet in the LGI, which is directly across from the main office.
Families that have student currently enrolled at Ireland or Jasper Elementary do not need to attend, as they will have the opportunity to hear then information in May when GJCS 5th graders visit JMS.
Why JMS?
- Algebra 1 Honors, Biology 1 Honors, Spanish 1, French 1, German 1, Engineering Essentials, Preparation for College and Careers and PE available to be taken for high school credit in 8th grade
- Over 35 clubs and activities ranging from academic to hobby interests available for students to join
- Student Supports – Full-time School Social Worker, Guidance and Career Counselors, Full-time Nurse, Student Assistance Team, Full-time School Resource Officers, Remediation Labs
- HP Windows Devices for all students
- All classrooms equipped with Newline Panels to enhance learning
- Performing Arts Opportunities – Fall and Winter Concert, Circle the State with Song, Solo and Ensemble, Spring Musical
- JMS News
- Lots of FUN activities for students – Block Party, Dances, Tailgate Party, Pack the House Night, iLearn Prep Sessions, Sprit Days, Pep Sessions