The Grand Lodge Scholarship application portal is now open.

Students who wish to apply for a Grand Lodge scholarship can go to the Scholarship page on the Indiana Freemason website ( https://www.indianafreemasons.com/scholarship ) and click on the Apply (When Open) button.

Applicants must come from a family of Freemasons: Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, etc.

Applicants will need three items from their sponsors: 1) their sponsor’s last name; 2) their sponsor’s birthdate; and 3) their sponsor’s Lodge ID as it appears on his dues statement. This is done to validate that the sponsor is a member in good standing, meaning his dues are current. The applicant will also need to enter her/his cell phone number or email address to receive a validation code to proceed with the application.

The application portal will remain open until March 31, 2024.

Here locally in Dubois County, there are three Masonic Lodges: Bethlehem #574 in Birdseye, Line Lodge #743 in Jasper, and Dubois Lodge #520 in Huntingburg.

If you have any questions or issues, please contact the Grand Lodge of Indiana.