Latest News

Attorney General Rokita Warns Hoosier Families of Cyber Kidnapping Schemes and False Ransom Threats DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology 2024 Photo Contest Entries Now Open Indiana Furniture Now Taking Orders for the New Dab Multi-Purpose Seating Series Indiana Grand Lodge Scholarships Now Open Jasper Middle School NEW Family Information Night

The Grand Lodge Scholarship application portal is now open.

Students who wish to apply for a Grand Lodge scholarship can go to the Scholarship page on the Indiana Freemason website ( https://www.indianafreemasons.com/scholarship ) and click on the Apply (When Open) button.

Applicants must come from a family of Freemasons: Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Brother, etc.

Applicants will need three items from their sponsors: 1) their sponsor’s last name; 2) their sponsor’s birthdate; and 3) their sponsor’s Lodge ID as it appears on his dues statement. This is done to validate that the sponsor is a member in good standing, meaning his dues are current. The applicant will also need to enter her/his cell phone number or email address to receive a validation code to proceed with the application.

The application portal will remain open until March 31, 2024.

Here locally in Dubois County, there are three Masonic Lodges: Bethlehem #574 in Birdseye, Line Lodge #743 in Jasper, and Dubois Lodge #520 in Huntingburg.

If you have any questions or issues, please contact the Grand Lodge of Indiana.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post