Bernard J. “Bernie” Schroeder, age 70, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 5:57 a.m. on January 22, 2024, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Bernie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 28, 1953, to Jerome and Joan (Beckman) Schroeder. He married Mary Kay Schaeffer on September 3, 1977, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Bernie was a 1971 graduate of Dubois High School. He earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in education from Indiana State University.

He was a math teacher for Holy Family Catholic School for three years and coached basketball there as well. He then was a math teacher at Loogootee Junior High School for 35 years, where he also coached track and helped with the basketball program.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church and the Celestine Community Club.

He was an avid Sheepshead player. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting squirrels, deer, and rabbits, tinkering around the farm, and spending time teaching his grandchildren about farm life.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Kay Schroeder, Celestine, IN, two children, Brandon (Amberly) Schroeder, Brownstown, IN, and Janelle (Casey) Lindeman, Holland, IN, four grandchildren, Kinsley Schroeder and Zoey, Ryne, and Rhett Lindeman, four sisters, Jane Schroeder, Jasper, IN, Marilyn (Jeff) Gaddy, Indianapolis, IN, Carol Schroeder, Lawrenceburg, IN, and Sharon (Tim) Baker, Stow, OH, and three brothers, Kenny (partner, Melanie Boesen) Schroeder, Terre Haute, IN, George (Pat) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, and Dave (Sue) Schroeder, Jasper, IN, one niece and several nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernard J. “Bernie” Schroeder will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

