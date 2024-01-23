Indiana Furniture is now taking orders for a new, multi-purpose seating series named Dab. Dab provides a broad range of functionality and style, makes an environmental statement, and supports the battle against breast cancer.

This stackable metal guest collection has extensive possibilities. With its simple design and light scaling, Dab is ideal for personal and shared offices, teaming and collaborative areas, training and learning spaces, meeting and huddle rooms, break rooms and cafés, and more.

This series boasts a lineup of options to meet design needs, including:

Upholstery, Mesh, and Poly Seats and Backs

Arm and Armless Models

Casters and Glides

Aluminum and Black Leg Frames

Single and Contrasting Fabrics

Easy-To-Connect Ganging Brackets

Stacking Capabilities

A wide variety of Graded-In and Contract Fabrics, Vinyls, and Leathers

Dab is indoor air quality and BIFMA level® certified, and the collection contributes to USGBC’s LEED® and The Green Building Initiative’s Green Globes® Programs. But, more importantly, it’s inherently green. Seat, back, and arm frames are made from 70% recycled material to provide a more sustainable chair design which lessens the company’s carbon footprint.

And with every Dab chair sold, Indiana Furniture will donate a percentage of the sales to The Common Thread for the Cure, a foundation dedicated to the battle against breast cancer. While most breast cancer charities focus on research, The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation focuses on patient well-being. They support individuals in the furnishings and design industries who are fighting breast cancer by offering helpful financial assistance. Since being established, the foundation has awarded more than $1,000,000 in grants to deserving recipients. To learn more, go to commonthreadforthecure.org.

Indiana Furniture’s products are manufactured in the USA, they consider the environment by using renewable and recyclable materials and meet or exceed the standards set forth by BIFMA, giving you confidence in the construction and durability of the offerings. To see the entire sustainable portfolio on the company’s website, visit bifma.org, mortarr.com, and ecomedes.com.