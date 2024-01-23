The annual DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology photo contest has begun.

The contest is open to photographers of any age and skill level and has been held since 2005 to promote Indiana’s historic resources.

All structures in photo entries must be at least 50 years old and in Indiana, but don’t have to be fully restored. Photos of exclusively natural elements will not be accepted.

Photos can be black and white or color and must have been taken within the last two years. New this year is a category highlighting the annual theme of Historic Preservation Month. This year, the theme is Indiana’s historic scholastic gymnasiums, so consider sending photos of your favorite community basketball gym that meets the contest criteria.

Each photographer may enter up to three images, along with the required respective entry form for each photo. Images should be emailed to DHPAConnect@dnr.IN.gov and must be JPEG files that are 10MB or smaller. Participants should only send one photo and one entry form per email.

For complete rules and guidelines and the required entry form, visit on.IN.gov/preservation-month. The contest deadline is Friday, April 5.