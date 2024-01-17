The Dubois Branch Library has announced its February 2024 event schedule.

The library would like to note that they will be closed on Monday, February 19 for President’s Day.

Sidney the Sloth will be hiding in the children’s section from the 1st to the 14th of February. Come in and find her and choose a prize from their treasure chest.

Tuesdays in February from 3:15 to 4:30 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8-18. Enjoy snacks, crafts, and games after school.

Wednesdays in February at 9 am – Geri-Fit – light weight training for seniors. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.

Fridays in February at 9 am – Chair Yoga – Yoga for older adults and those with mobility issues. Registration is required and can be made by calling the library.

Thursday, February 1 at 11 am – Valentine’s Day Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to receive a valentine, hear stories, and make some Valentine-themed crafts. No registration is required.

Saturday, February 3 – Take Your Child to the Library Day! – All children who come in on the 3rd will get a free book from their Book Sale to take home.

Monday, February 5 from 5 to 8 pm – Hanging Puzzle Heart for ages 17+. Paint puzzle pieces in Valentine’s Day colors, glue them together in a heart shape and add a string and bow. Registration is required.

Monday, February 12 at 7 pm – Friends of the Dubois Library Meeting – All are welcome.

Wednesday, February 14 – Library Lover’s Day – Come in and let them know what you love about your Dubois Branch Library, and they’ll give you a small token of their appreciation.

Thursday, February 15 from 10 am to 1 pm – Card Playing Day – Bring your friends, play some cards, and have fun. Ages 18 and up. No registration is required.

Thursday, February 15 from 3 to 4 pm – Lego Club for ages 8-14. Design and build your own unique Lego creations. No registration is required.

Wednesday, February 21 at 6 pm – Planet Ornament Family Craft Night. Create your own Planet Ornament for ages 5+; those under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.

Thursday, February 22 at 11 am – Moon Storytime for ages 2 to 6 with an adult. Bring your toddler to learn about the moon and make moon crafts. No registration is required.

Thursday, February 22 at 6 pm – Floral Design with Green Thumb – Natalie from Green Thumb will be at the library to teach floral arranging tips. Participants will create their own floral arrangements to take home. Registration is required. The library reserves the right to cancel the class if enrollment is low.

Monday, February 26 at 6:30 pm – End of the Month Book Club. This month they will be reading and discussing Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. Stop by the library to pick up a copy.

Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 pm – Watercolor Plants for ages 16+ – A beginner watercolor class to paint a watercolor plant. Registration is required.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

