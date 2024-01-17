A youth travel softball team here in Dubois County is looking to fill its roster. They are seeking 2-4 girls in the 10, 11-year-old age range for all field positions but pitching experience is a plus.

They will be holding an open practice on Thursday from 5:15 PM to 6:30 PM and again on January 25th in the same time slot for anyone interested.

These open practices will be held at the Jasper Sports Academy in the alleyway behind the Dubois County Museum.

For more information, you can contact Chad Zink at 812-403-3709.