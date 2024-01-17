Authorities are actively seeking Tyrone Lynn Goodman, a 23-year-old male, with a warrant issued by Martin Circuit Court. Goodman, standing at approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Last spotted near 604 N. JFK Avenue in Loogootee, Indiana on December 14, 2023.

Goodman’s legal history includes a conviction for sexual misconduct with a minor on June 28, 2022, in Dubois County. Despite being a registered sex offender in Martin County, he has failed to comply with Indiana code obligations. Currently, Goodman is in violation of Indiana law, facing an active arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, classified as a level 6 felony.

Individuals with information regarding Goodman’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 247-3726. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.