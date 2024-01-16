On Tuesday morning the Dubois County Board of Commissioners met for a meeting to discuss a myriad of topics. Here is some of what was talked about:

A reminder that a public hearing will be held about establishing a Regional Sewer District to be known as the Dubois County Regional Sewer District (RSD) was announced for January 25, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (local time), at Vincennes University Jasper CTIM Building Theater, 850 Collage Ave, Jasper, IN 47546 to receive public comments on said Petition. IDEM will accept written comments on the petition until February 8, 2024, at the following address:

Ms. Emily Faust

Office of Water Quality

Indiana Department of Environmental Management

100 North Senate Ave., IGCN-1255

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tammy Humbert, Director of the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency presented a Mitigation Plan Contract with the federal government for a grant worth $20,304. The plan is basically to give the county ideas of what to do to properly plan and prepare for disasters like sirens, burying electrical lines, etc. This plan has to be updated every five years.

The Board also entertained bids for the new parks project going on at the swimming pool. The three bids came from Danco Construction, Jasper Lumber Company, and Seufert’s Construction. The Park Board requested they have time to review this and would give their recommendation to the Board of Commissioners at the next meeting. It’s important to note that while all three companies bid for a substantial amount, each had 5 alternates added to the bid which would change the amount of the initial bid.