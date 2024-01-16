The sixth annual Christmas light recycling program in Dubois County was a great success, with 1,546 pounds of Christmas lights recycled at the Rural King and SWMD Process Center drop off locations in December and January. This is the sixth year in a row that at least a half ton of light strands were diverted from the landfill through this program.

“We are so pleased that our residents are getting rid of old strands of lights the right way. Recycling is part of a circular economy, and helps our local economy much more than disposal.” States Carla Striegel-Winner, director of Dubois County Solid Waste District, the agency that oversees the program.

The Solid Waste District does plan on offering the program again next season. If anyone missed out and still has lights, they may bring them to the Process Center only at 1103 S 350 W in Jasper during regular public hours.

This recycling program was in cooperation with Jasper Salvage, Jasper Rural King and the Dubois County Solid Waste District. For more info on other programs offered by the District, Residents may go to www.duboiscountyrecycles.org , visit the Facebook page, or call 812-482-7865.