Heart of Jasper has unveiled the exciting lineup for the 2024 Movies on Main series, in collaboration with Jasper’s Backyard. Set to kick off in January and extend through April, the series features free monthly movie screenings at the iconic Astra Theatre.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary admission to the screenings, with the concession stand open for the purchase of refreshing drinks and delectable snacks. The cinematic experience begins at 2:00pm, and doors open at 1:30pm.

Mark your calendars for the following movie dates: