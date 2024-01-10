The annual Dubois County Plunge at Ferdinand State Forest Lake will be on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Since 2011, adventurous locals have been plunging into the State Forest Lake to raise money for persons in need, through donations to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center and area Food Banks. Over the years we have been able to donate over $50,000 because of all the local support.

As winter wears on and locals are missing the fun at the beach they can have a tiny taste of summer by plunging in the frigid water mid-February. Just remember “We aren’t crazy We are Lucky”.

The Dubois County 2024 Plunge is

Sunday, Feb. 18th

Ferdinand State Forest

Be There at 2:00 EST

We Plunge at 3:00 EST



Donations $20 per person (receive a t-shirt, +$50 in pledges to receive a towel)

Contact Eric Uebelhor 812-639-9895 ericjuebelhor@gmail.com

Jay Fischer 812-309-4196 admin@spf-football.org