Melissa Renee Allard 48, of St. Meinrad, IN. passed away on January 9, 2024 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Melissa worked at Best Chairs, she enjoyed flower gardening and trips to the zoo.
She is survived by her son Jacob (Samantha) Allard of Perry, GA., and her dog Gronky.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CST on Saturday January 13, 2024, at the Fuller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, 824 E. Co. Rd. 800 N., Chrisney, Indiana 47611 Fuller Funeral Home will be taking care of the arrangements.