Melissa Renee Allard 48, of St. Meinrad, IN. passed away on , 2024 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Melissa worked at Best Chairs, she enjoyed flower gardening and trips to the zoo.

She is survived by her son Jacob (Samantha) Allard of Perry, GA., and her dog Gronky.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CST on , 2024, at the Fuller Funeral Home.