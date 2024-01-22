Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is offering a free support program called “Grief Support Series.” This program was created to offer reassurance and comfort, during situations such as the death of a loved one, a child leaving home, or overwhelming changes in one’s personal life.

In this program, participants will learn that grief is normal, examine the various emotions of grief, be encouraged to face the pain and find ways to make a healthy emotional withdrawal from the loss. Conducting the sessions will be Hospital Chaplain, Theresa O’Bryan, and clinical psychologist, Tom Holsworth; who has served as a co-facilitator of this program since its inception in 1991.

This 5-week program begins Tuesday, February 20th, and will run for 5 weeks, ending on Tuesday, March 5th. The programs will be held from 6 to 8 PM in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Chapel.

This program is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. To pre-register call 812-996-0219.