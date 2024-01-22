The Dubois County Soil & Water Conservation District will be holding its annual meeting on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, at the Huntingburg Event Center, located at 110 East 14th Street in Huntingburg. Doors will open at 6 PM ET, the dinner and meeting will take place at 6:30 PM ET, and closing remarks will be made at 8:30 PM ET.

Arnie Welp of St. Anthony will be catering the dinner and desserts will be provided by Joyce Hopf of Pies Plus More.

This year’s meeting speaker will be from The Talon Trust and will be an experience with 1-3 live raptors. The Talon Trust is dedicated to the conservation of native raptors through rescue, rehabilitation, and public educational experiences. They rescue sick, injured, and orphaned birds of prey and rehabilitate them until they are healthy enough to be on their own again. Their ultimate goal is to always release them back into the wild.

The cost of attending the meeting is $15 per person and RSVP is required by Monday, January 29th. To RSVP email duboisswcd@gmail.com or call 812-482-1171, extension 3.