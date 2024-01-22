Carol A. Roach, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Carol was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on July 25, 1948, to Ralph and Mary Catherine (Scherle) Stemle. She married David Roach on June 18, 1976, at St. Joseph’s Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2019.

She was a graduate of the Ferdinand Academy.

She had worked at Reising’s Department Store and then for Kimball Electronics.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her dog, Two Bits, playing Bingo and cards, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is one daughter, Renae (Dustin) Roberts, Columbia Falls, MT, two grandchildren, Gabe and Marshall Roberts, three brothers, David (Wilma) Stemle, Ireland, IN, Gary (Carol) Stemle, Jasper, IN, and Randy (Donna) Stemle, Jasper, IN, and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to her caregiver, Donna Bromm, for her kind and compassionate care for Carol.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents is her niece, Rachael Nicole Roach.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Carol A. Roach will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or the Dubois County Food Bank.

