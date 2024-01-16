Latest News

Are you eager to contribute to the 2024 Dubois County Pride Festival? Join them at their callout meeting on January 18th at the Jasper Public Library, Cherry Meeting Rooms, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Share your interests and talents as we prepare for the festival scheduled for Saturday, June 29th! The Festival Committee will kick off monthly meetings in February/March, ramping up in frequency as we approach June. Attendance at meetings is mandatory.

Opportunities to contribute include:

  • Vendor Management
  • Entertainment & Activities
  • Safety & Security
  • Set-up / Tear Down
  • Photography

More information can be found at duboiscountypride.com or by calling 812-631-9027

