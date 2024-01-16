Are you eager to contribute to the 2024 Dubois County Pride Festival? Join them at their callout meeting on January 18th at the Jasper Public Library, Cherry Meeting Rooms, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Share your interests and talents as we prepare for the festival scheduled for Saturday, June 29th! The Festival Committee will kick off monthly meetings in February/March, ramping up in frequency as we approach June. Attendance at meetings is mandatory.

Opportunities to contribute include:

Vendor Management

Entertainment & Activities

Safety & Security

Set-up / Tear Down

Photography

More information can be found at duboiscountypride.com or by calling 812-631-9027