Actors Community Theatre has announced it is hiring production staff for its upcoming performances of The Sound of Music, with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria, and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The performances will be held from July 25th through 28th, at the Jasper Arts Center, located at 951 College Ave in Jasper.

ACT is looking to fill the following paid positions: Director, Vocal and Music Director, Stage

Manager, Sound Director, Light Director, Choreographer, Set Design, and Set Build Lead.

A full description of available positions and production team application can be found at actorscommunitytheatre.com/paidpositions.

More information about auditions will be announced in the coming months.