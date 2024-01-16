Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is inviting nominations for the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award, a recognition bestowed annually at the spring Jasper High School Academic Awards Program.
Criteria for Consideration for the Award:
- Must be a graduate of Jasper or Ireland High School.
- Must have distinguished themselves in their respective field.
- Must have graduated at least 20 years before the nomination. (Note: Posthumous awards will not be considered.)
Nominations should provide:
- Name of the nominee.
- School and year of graduation.
- Background information on the candidate that would aid in making an award nomination.
Nominations can be submitted via email to Superintendent Traci Lorey at tlorey@gjcs.k12.in.us or sent to 1520 St Charles, Jasper, IN 47546.