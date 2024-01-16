Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is inviting nominations for the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award, a recognition bestowed annually at the spring Jasper High School Academic Awards Program.

Criteria for Consideration for the Award:

Must be a graduate of Jasper or Ireland High School.

Must have distinguished themselves in their respective field.

Must have graduated at least 20 years before the nomination. (Note: Posthumous awards will not be considered.)

Nominations should provide:

Name of the nominee.

School and year of graduation.

Background information on the candidate that would aid in making an award nomination.

Nominations can be submitted via email to Superintendent Traci Lorey at tlorey@gjcs.k12.in.us or sent to 1520 St Charles, Jasper, IN 47546.