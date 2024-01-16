Memorial Hospital is offering a “Friday Community Health Screening” on Friday, February 9th from 7 to 9 AM at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have cholesterol, including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, and blood glucose checked via a finger stick. The screening will take approximately 15 minutes.

A 12-hour fast is required; however, you may drink water and take prescribed medications.

The cost of the screening is $30 and can be paid at the screening.

Pre-registration is required and can be made by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org, scrolling to the bottom of the page, and clicking on Classes and Events. You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.