Latest News

Martin, Daviess, and Orange Counties SWCD Announce New 2024 Invasive Species Grant Project Get Involved in Planning the 2024 Dubois County Pride Festival Actors Community Theatre Hiring Production Staff for Upcoming “The Sound of Music” Performances Dubois County Housing Study Unveils Strategies for Affordable, Safe, and Sustainable Housing “Friday Community Health Screening” Being Offered by Memorial Hospital in Februray

Memorial Hospital is offering a “Friday Community Health Screening” on Friday, February 9th from 7 to 9 AM at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have cholesterol, including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides, and blood glucose checked via a finger stick. The screening will take approximately 15 minutes. 

A 12-hour fast is required; however, you may drink water and take prescribed medications.   

The cost of the screening is $30 and can be paid at the screening.

Pre-registration is required and can be made by visiting Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org, scrolling to the bottom of the page, and clicking on Classes and Events. You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399. 

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post