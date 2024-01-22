Around 3 PM on Sunday, January 21st, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at Hucks on Hoffman Road. After making contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Paul Shartzer of Jasper, police were able to determine him to be a Habitual Traffic Violator.
Police then requested a K-9 unit who then signaled a positive alert for the presence of drugs.
Marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia were discovered inside the vehicle.
Shartzer was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges:
- HTV
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Driving while HTV
It’s important to note that these are ONLY charges and NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.