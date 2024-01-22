Around 3 PM on Sunday, January 21st, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at Hucks on Hoffman Road. After making contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old Paul Shartzer of Jasper, police were able to determine him to be a Habitual Traffic Violator.

Police then requested a K-9 unit who then signaled a positive alert for the presence of drugs.

Marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia were discovered inside the vehicle.

Shartzer was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on the following charges:

HTV

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

Driving while HTV

It’s important to note that these are ONLY charges and NOT convictions. All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.